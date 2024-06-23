Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,950,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 42 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

