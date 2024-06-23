Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,950,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 42 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
