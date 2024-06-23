20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (13) XF (5) VF (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) VF30 (10) Service ННР (9) NGC (7) RNGA (1)

