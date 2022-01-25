Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 7277 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search