15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 7277 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
