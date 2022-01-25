15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) XF45 (1)