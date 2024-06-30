Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,065,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
