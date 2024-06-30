Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,065,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
