Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4347 $
Price in auction currency 17250 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Golden Lion - May 2, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

