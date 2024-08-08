Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4347 $
Price in auction currency 17250 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
