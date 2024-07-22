Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,010,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 148,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
