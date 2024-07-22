Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,010,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 148,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

