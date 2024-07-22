2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 148,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (22) AU (20) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) PF65 (3) DETAILS (3) RD (1) RB (9) BN (19) Service PCGS (8) NGC (23) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)