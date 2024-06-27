Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,090,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
