Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,090,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
