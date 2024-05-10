Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search