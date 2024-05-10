Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (5)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search