Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,195,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Via (2)
- WAG (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search