Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,195,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

