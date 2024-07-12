5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

