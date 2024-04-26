Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
