Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

