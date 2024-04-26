20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (4) XF (14) VF (8) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (6)

