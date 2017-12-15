Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1877 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,034,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction MS67 - September 8, 2018
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2915 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction MS67 - March 31, 2018
Seller MS67
Date March 31, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search