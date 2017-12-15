Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,034,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2915 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
