Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,360,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 13277 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search