Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,360,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 13277 RUB
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
