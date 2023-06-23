Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4587 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4607 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search