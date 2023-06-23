10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (2)