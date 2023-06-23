Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4587 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
