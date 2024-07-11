Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9245 RUB
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
