Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9245 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
