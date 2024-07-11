Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (9) AU (28) XF (60) VF (27) F (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (12) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (12)

AURORA (11)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (29)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (2)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)