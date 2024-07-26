Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1877 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,034,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (441) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 30, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

