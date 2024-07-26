Poltina 1877 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (104) AU (86) XF (138) VF (74) F (2) No grade (33) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (15) MS62 (26) MS61 (16) MS60 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (18) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (6) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) PL62 (1) DETAILS (6) PL (2) Service NGC (62) RNGA (4) ННР (4) PCGS (6) CGC (1)

