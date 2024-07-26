Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,034,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (441) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (39)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (29)
- BAC (23)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (18)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (4)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (27)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (35)
- Künker (32)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (23)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (12)
- Russian Heritage (14)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (13)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Popular sections
Category
Year
