25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

