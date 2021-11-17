Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,776,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3130 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

