Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,776,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3130 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
