Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 720,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search