25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (37) AU (62) XF (43) VF (23) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (5) MS61 (7) AU58 (9) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (8) ННР (2) RNGA (1) NGC (28) CGC (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (21)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (13)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (13)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

London Ancient Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MUNZE (2)

Naumann (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (12)

PAOLETTI (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (1)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (16)

SINCONA (5)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (2)