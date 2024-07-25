Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (13)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • London Ancient Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (8)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

