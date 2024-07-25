Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
