Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,923,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (687) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3408 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
