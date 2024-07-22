Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,923,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (687) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (48)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Artemide Aste (4)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (32)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Creusy Numismatique (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (14)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (29)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (36)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (46)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (28)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Naumann (8)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (42)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • Rauch (40)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (18)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (6)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (10)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3408 RUB
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search