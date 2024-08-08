Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 6,600,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (563) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 490,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search