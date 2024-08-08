Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 6,600,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (563) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 490,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (37)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (43)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (18)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Grün (3)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (49)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (86)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (24)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (10)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (11)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (6)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search