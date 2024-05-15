Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 24898 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 123560 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
