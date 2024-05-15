Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 24898 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 123560 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - January 16, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search