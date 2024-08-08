3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

