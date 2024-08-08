Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8084 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9481 $
Price in auction currency 875000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
