Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
