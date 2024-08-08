5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) AU (9) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) Service RNGA (8) PCGS (2) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

CNG (2)

Heritage (3)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Künker (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)