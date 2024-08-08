Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction CNG - April 17, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

