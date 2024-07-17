Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,901,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 182,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
