Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,901,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 182,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

