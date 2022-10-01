Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction CNG - May 16, 2017
Seller CNG
Date May 16, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

