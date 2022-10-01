Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
