Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) PF61 (2) Service NGC (2)