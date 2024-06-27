Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 65,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 65200 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search