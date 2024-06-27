Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1877 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 65,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 65200 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
