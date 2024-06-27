Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RedSquare - May 29, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
