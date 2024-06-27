Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
