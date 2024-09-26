5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)