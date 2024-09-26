Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

