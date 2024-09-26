Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search