Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
