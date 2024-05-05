Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - May 29, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

