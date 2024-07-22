Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 220,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search