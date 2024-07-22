Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 220,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
