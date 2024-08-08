Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2047 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

