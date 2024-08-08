3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

