Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2047 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search