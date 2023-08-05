Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,212,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
