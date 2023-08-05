Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,212,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

