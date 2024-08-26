Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1873 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
