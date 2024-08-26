Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
