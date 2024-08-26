Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1873 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1)