1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 822,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
