Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 822,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1873 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search