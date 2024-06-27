Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,620,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1873 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search