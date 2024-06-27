Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,620,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
