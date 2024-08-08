5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (189) AU (67) XF (171) VF (7) F (1) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (52) MS62 (64) MS61 (30) MS60 (4) AU58 (13) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (11) ULTRA CAMEO (3) + (1) Service NGC (116) PCGS (19) ННР (24) RNGA (4) GCN (1)

