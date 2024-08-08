Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,000,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (460)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (43)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (22)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (12)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (37)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (64)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- OLNZ (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (38)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (15)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (13)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- Tosunidis Coin House (2)
- UBS (7)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (8)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2649 $
Price in auction currency 2441 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search