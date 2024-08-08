Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (460)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2649 $
Price in auction currency 2441 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

