Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
1212 $
Price in auction currency 90686 RUB
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

For the sale of Poltina 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

