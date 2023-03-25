Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
1212 $
Price in auction currency 90686 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of Poltina 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
