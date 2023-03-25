Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (21) AU (12) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (11) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF61 (4) PL (1) Service NGC (16)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

Baldwin's (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

New York Sale (2)

NumisCorner (1)

Rare Coins (9)

RND (3)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (3)

Знак (1)