Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Знак - February 11, 2021
Seller Знак
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Poltina 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

