Poltina 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
