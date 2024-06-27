Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

