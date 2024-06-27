Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,650,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (467)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

