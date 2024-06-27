Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,650,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (467)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (87)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- AURORA (29)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (10)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (15)
- GGN (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (15)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (33)
- iNumis (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (31)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (5)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (5)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numedux (4)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (12)
- Russian Heritage (14)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (13)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (6)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search