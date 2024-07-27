Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ. Small crown (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,392,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of Poltina 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

