Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ. Small crown (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,392,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (500) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (75)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- AURORA (30)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Empire (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (30)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (45)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (3)
- New York Sale (7)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (6)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (21)
- Rare Coins (29)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (11)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (5)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 24
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search