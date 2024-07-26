Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,112,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (384)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
