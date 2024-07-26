Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (121) AU (125) XF (90) VF (14) F (2) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (6) MS64 (4) MS63 (15) MS62 (36) MS61 (21) MS60 (2) AU58 (20) AU55 (20) AU53 (7) AU50 (19) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (12) PL (2) Service NGC (71) ННР (7) PCGS (38) RNGA (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (56)

AURORA (27)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (10)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (24)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (21)

Künker (26)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (15)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (8)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (21)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Raritan Stamps (2)

Rauch (5)

RND (16)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (6)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (3)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (2)

Via (2)

WAG (6)

WCN (6)

Знак (1)