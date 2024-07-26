Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,112,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (384)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

