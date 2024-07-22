Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 192,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 379,912. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1241 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price

