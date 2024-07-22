Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 379,912. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (59) AU (28) XF (24) VF (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (19) MS61 (4) MS60 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (2) PF60 (1) PL62 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (5) Service NGC (22) RNGA (7) PCGS (1) ННР (3)

