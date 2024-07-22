Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 192,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 379,912. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1241 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
