Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1866 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1866 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1866 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

