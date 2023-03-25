Poltina 1866 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

