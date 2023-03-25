Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1866 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search