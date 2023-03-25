Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1870 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1870 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2976 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search