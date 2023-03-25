Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1870 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1870 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1870 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1870 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2976 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 349 EUR
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1870 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search