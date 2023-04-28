Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St George without cloak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 192,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

