Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St George without cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 192,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
