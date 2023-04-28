Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) Service RNGA (2) PCGS (1)