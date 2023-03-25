Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2070 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 94758 RUB
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
