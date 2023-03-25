Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2070 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 94758 RUB
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Russia Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

