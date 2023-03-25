Poltina 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

