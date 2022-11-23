Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the RND auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
59342 $
Price in auction currency 3600000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
120691 $
Price in auction currency 8000000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

