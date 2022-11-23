Poltina 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the RND auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.

