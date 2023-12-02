Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1867 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1867 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1206 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
