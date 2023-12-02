Poltina 1867 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1867 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (12) XF (20) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) PL (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (12)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (15)

RND (3)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (3)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)