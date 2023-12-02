Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1867 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1867 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1867 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1867 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1206 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1867 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

