Russia Period: 1699-1991
Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 64,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2115 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
