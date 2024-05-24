Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 64,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2115 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
