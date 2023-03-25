Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,014
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Superior Galleries (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 40205 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search