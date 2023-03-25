Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (13) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Künker (3)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Superior Galleries (1)

Знак (1)