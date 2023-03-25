Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2588 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 40205 RUB
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

