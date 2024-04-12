Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 225000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
