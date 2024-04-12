Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 225000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
