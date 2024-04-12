Poltina 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 39,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (10) XF (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

